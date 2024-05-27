Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Delek US Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DK opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

