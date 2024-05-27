Zacks Research Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.38. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and have sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

