Zedcor Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Zedcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.80 million during the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

Shares of ZDC stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$92.83 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$132,500.00. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

