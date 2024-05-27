Zedcor Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Zedcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.80 million during the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.74%.
Zedcor Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$132,500.00. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zedcor Company Profile
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
