1,584 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,697,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

