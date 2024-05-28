1,823 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 259,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,320. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.