2,210 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

