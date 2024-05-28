2,820 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

ABNB opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

