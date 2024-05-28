5,007 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

