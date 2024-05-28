572 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after buying an additional 568,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 47,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

