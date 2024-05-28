85 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,926. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

