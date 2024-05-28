Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $424,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 67.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

