ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.62

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 160555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,208 shares of company stock worth $23,373,099. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

