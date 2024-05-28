Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.91

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 3911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.