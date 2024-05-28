Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

