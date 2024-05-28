Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 20,706 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

