Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.