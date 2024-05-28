AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.39

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.39 and last traded at $200.28, with a volume of 20650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

