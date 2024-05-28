Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.70

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 573087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

