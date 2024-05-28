Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.