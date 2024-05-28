American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.65% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

