American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in American Electric Power by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 237,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.