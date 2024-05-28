AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of AMETEK worth $82,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $19,543,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

AME opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

