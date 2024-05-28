Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2024 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00.

4/17/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

4/3/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

