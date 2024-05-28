Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) recently:

5/28/2024 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2024 – Nordson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Nordson had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2024 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2024 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.14. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nordson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,044,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 237.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

