Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

5/24/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $244.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,937. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $61,022,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 193.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

