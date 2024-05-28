Annette Court Acquires 900 Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Annette Court acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,758.62).

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of SMWH stock traded up GBX 18.56 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,118.56 ($14.29). The company had a trading volume of 197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,091. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,244.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. WH Smith PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,675 ($21.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,208.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 6,530.61%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.