Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 213,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,492. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.80 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

