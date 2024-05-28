Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,729,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.