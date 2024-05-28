Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $132.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,857. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.