Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.19

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 67655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after buying an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
See Also
