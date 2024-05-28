Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.19

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 67655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after buying an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

