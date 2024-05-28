Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $63.42 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $35,777,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 67.4% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

