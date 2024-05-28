Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $160.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 67.92% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.