Brian M. Culley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,842 shares in the company, valued at $162,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 184,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,747. The company has a market cap of $200.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

