Brian M. Culley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,842 shares in the company, valued at $162,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LCTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 184,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,747. The company has a market cap of $200.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
