Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 962,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,148 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $89,153,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,956. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.