Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 28th

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
