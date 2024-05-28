Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.