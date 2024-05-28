Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $294.56. The stock had a trading volume of 273,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,573. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,637 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,716. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

