Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.32

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 85716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 70.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.