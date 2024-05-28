Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.84

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.84 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 43911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

