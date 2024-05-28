Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.08. Approximately 199,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,884,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.5 %
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
See Also
