Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.08. Approximately 199,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,884,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.5 %

About Canopy Growth

The company has a market capitalization of C$903.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.