Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.