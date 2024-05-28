Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

