Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.