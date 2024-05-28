Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,349 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

