Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $296.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $297.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

