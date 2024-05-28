Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 1,041,417 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

