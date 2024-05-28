Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

