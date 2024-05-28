Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 175 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

