Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 9,689 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.30%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.