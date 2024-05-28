Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,547 shares of company stock worth $98,633,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $235.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

